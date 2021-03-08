Rajasthan: Woman goes to police station to file complaint against husband, raped by cop for 3 days

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police on Monday suspended a sub-inspector accused of raping a woman in Khedi police station in Alwar district. The head constable and SHO of the police station were also suspended for negligence.

DGP of Rajasthan, ML Lather, put the deputy superintendent of police of Laxmangarh on awaiting posting orders.

The woman was raped by the sub-inspector Bharat Singh for three days in the sub-inspector’s quarters at the police station between March 2 and March 4.

In view of the gravity of the crime, the police headquarters acted quickly against the guilty policemen.

Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said that the 26-year-old woman had gone to the Khedli police station on March 2 to file a complaint against her husband.

The woman had filed a complaint with the SHO that her husband was giving her a divorce but she did not want a divorce. She wanted the police to restrain her husband.

On Sunday, the woman lodged a complaint of rape against the sub-inspector Bharat Singh. She said Singh had called her to the police station in connection with her complaint against her husband and he raped her for three days between March 2 and March 4.

The woman’s complaint created a stir in the police department. Jaipur Range IG Hawa Singh Ghumaria and police SP Tejaswini Gautam themselves reached the Khedli police station on Sunday and, after verifying the woman’s complaint, arrested Singh.

Ghumaria confirmed that the accused sub-inspector has been suspended from service. He said the head constable, SHO and DySP have been suspended for supervisory negligence.

He said police are considering sending the entire staff in the police station to the police lines.

The woman’s statement was recorded before a magistrate and further investigation is on.

Alwar district is infamous for recording several heinous crimes against women. On March 3, a woman had filed a complaint against the assistant sub-inspector Ramjit Gurjar of Aravali Vihar police station in Alwar. The woman alleged that Gurjar had raped her for two and a half years on the pretext of marrying her. He had also forced her to undergo abortion. The accused ASI has been sent to the police lines and the case is under investigation.