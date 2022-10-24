Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot forms bodies for tanners, gardeners and washermen | File

Eyeing vote banks of different sections of society, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has formed special boards for tanners, gardeners and washermen.

Gehlot has approved the formation of the Rajasthan Leather Craft Development Board, Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board and Rajasthan State Rajak (washermen) Welfare Board.

"The boards will work for the overall development and economic upliftment of these communities by implementing different schemes," said the official release of the government.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the monthly Lokshahi Day on November 7

But apart from this, the decision has political significance also as these communities have a major chunk of votes in Other Backward Class (OBC) and Scheduled Castes (SC) The state is heading towards the election year and It is believed that appointments of chairman and members will also be made in these boards soon.

The proposal for the formation of the Leather Crafts Arts Development Board said that the economic development of people associated with the leather business and business will be done through this board. Handicraft products made of leather and people associated with this work will get a boost in industrial development in the state. Basic infrastructure will be developed in the working areas and workplaces of the leather workers. Arrangements will also be made to provide skill training through reputed institutes of the country for leather dyeing and product manufacturing on a modern technology base. Financial assistance at the district and state level and finance from banks will also be arranged. The board will also be able to keep the government procurement of leather products free from the process of tendering.

The Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board has been formed aiming for development at the social and educational level of different sections of the gardener society like Kachi, Kushwaha, Mali, and Saini Samaj. Many schemes for their economic development and increase in income will be proposed through the board. Various development and welfare-related schemes will be prepared for the gardener society. Along with promoting the art and culture of these classes, traditional business will also be brought into a more profitable position.

The proposed Rajasthan State Rajak (washermen) Welfare Board will provide basic facilities to these sections based on their authentic survey report. This board has been formed to change the existing conditions of ancestral work, it will be made better, economically beneficial, respectable and technology-based.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Special medical camp for coastal police in Belapur