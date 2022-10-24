e-Paper Get App
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the monthly Lokshahi Day on November 7 | File
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on November 7, 2022. All the applicants who have submitted their applications in the prescribed format by October 20, 2022, will be called for redressal. However, the complaint should be of personal nature.

Only those applications will be placed for the Lokshahi day hearing which have been submitted two copies to the concerned ward office and the respective department

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services, and establishment matters will not be accepted. Similarly, applications that are not in the prescribed format and which are not attached to the required documents will not be accepted.

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted.

Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in.

