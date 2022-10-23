NMMC emerges as the cleanest city in the country in Divine Foundation's Cleanliness Survey 2022

NMMC Headquarters | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) felicitated Divine Foundation for participating in Cleanliness Survey 2022. The civic body emerged as the cleanest city in the country and improved its ranking from previous years.

The Divine Foundation participated in cloth bags distribution in the Belapur ward and a cleanliness drive at Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul.

Dr Babasaheb Rajale, DMC, (Solid Waste Management) and nodal officer for Swachha Survekashan felicitated all the NGOs who helped the civic body in keeping the cleaning and creating awareness among citizens.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward office seizes over 800 kg of banned plastic

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also received the 'Five Star Rating' in 'Garbage Free Cities' and Navi Mumbai is the only city in Maharashtra state to get this rating. Similarly, in the ODF category, Navi Mumbai city has received the highest rating of 'Water Plus'.

The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,360 cities this year. Of the total 4360 cities, NMMC secured the third rank of cleanest city. The first two positions were secured by Indore and Surat.