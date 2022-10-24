e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Special medical camp for coastal police in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Special medical camp for coastal police in Belapur

In the camp, blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, pulse, and eyes, among other tests were carried out at the camp.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Coastal Police station | navi mumbai police website
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: A special medical camp for police officials and fishermen of Coastal Security Cell was organized at police headquarters in Belapur last week. A large number of police personnel and fishermen turned out at the camp.

In the camp, blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, pulse, and eyes, among other tests were carried out at the camp. At the camp, senior police inspector Shrikant Dharne from Coastal Security Cell, fishermen from coastal areas, and members of Sagar Rakshak Dal among others underwent the tests.

“Timely diagnosis of a disease helps doctors to treat them easily and conveniently,” said Dr. Jay Jadhav, additional commissioner under whom the camp was organized. Rupali Ambure, DCP of the special cell was also present on the occasion.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward office seizes over 800 kg of banned plastic
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Special medical camp for coastal police in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Special medical camp for coastal police in Belapur

Mumbai updates: Thane to get infra projects worth Rs 5.64 lakh crore

Mumbai updates: Thane to get infra projects worth Rs 5.64 lakh crore

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO launches housing scheme in Ulwe node; over 7000 homes made available

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO launches housing scheme in Ulwe node; over 7000 homes made available

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the monthly Lokshahi Day on November 7

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the monthly Lokshahi Day on November 7

22 MLAs of Eknath Shinde group to join BJP claims Uddhav Thackeray's faction in its mouthpiece...

22 MLAs of Eknath Shinde group to join BJP claims Uddhav Thackeray's faction in its mouthpiece...