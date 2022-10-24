Navi Mumbai: Special medical camp for coastal police in Belapur

Navi Mumbai Coastal Police station | navi mumbai police website

Navi Mumbai: A special medical camp for police officials and fishermen of Coastal Security Cell was organized at police headquarters in Belapur last week. A large number of police personnel and fishermen turned out at the camp.

In the camp, blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, pulse, and eyes, among other tests were carried out at the camp. At the camp, senior police inspector Shrikant Dharne from Coastal Security Cell, fishermen from coastal areas, and members of Sagar Rakshak Dal among others underwent the tests.

“Timely diagnosis of a disease helps doctors to treat them easily and conveniently,” said Dr. Jay Jadhav, additional commissioner under whom the camp was organized. Rupali Ambure, DCP of the special cell was also present on the occasion.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Belapur ward office seizes over 800 kg of banned plastic