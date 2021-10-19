Rajasthan: 6,800 dengue cases reported in October, state imposes ban on leave of medical personnel

The dengue is getting serious in Rajasthan. As per reports, new 6,800 cases were registered in the state in October. Looking at the situation, the government has decided to start the ‘Dengue Free Rajasthan’ campaign in the entire state from Oct 20 and has asked the medical personnel to not to go on leaves, imposing a ban.

Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma said that the ‘Dengue Free Rajasthan’ campaign will be carried out in the State from October 20 to November 3 to control seasonal diseases and dengue.

The health department along with local departments will carry out anti-larval activities, fogging, and other activities. Besides this, Nodal Officers will be sent to those 14 districts, where more than 150 cases of dengue have come to light.

The Health Minister has directed to set up 24-hour control rooms in all the districts along with forming Rapid Response Teams to fight seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and scrub typhus.

The Health Minister was directed to impose a ban on the leave of the medical personnel and medical personnel who have been transferred to join immediately. He has been instructed to fix the responsibility of BCMO at the block level, CMHO at the district level, and joint director at the zone level for effective control of seasonal diseases.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:19 PM IST