Delhi sees first death due to dengue this year, 723 cases reported so far

The national capital has reported the first death due to dengue this year, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has mounted to over 720, reported news agency ANI.

A total of 723 cases of dengue have been recorded so far in 2021, according to the data released by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). In October, the national capital saw a total of 382 new dengue cases, 29 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya, reported ANI.

The total number of cases this year till October 9 stood at 480. As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period. In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms. DENV-2 is associated with more severe diseases.

Dengue infections are caused by four closely related viruses named DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. These four viruses are called serotypes because each has different interactions with the antibodies in the human blood serum. The four DENV serotypes mean that it is possible to be infected four times. Dengue season begins post-monsoon and stays till the onset of winter.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:41 PM IST