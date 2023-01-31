Rajasthan: 3 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang injured in gunfight with police in Jaipur | Representative pic

Jaipur: A gunfight reportedly broke out between police and shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan's Jaipur late last night (Monday). As per an India Today report, the gang members were being brought from Agra after being arrested when one of them snatched a weapon from a guard and opened fire on the police.

Three of the gang members were injured in the gunfight and have been hospitalised.

Punjab police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

On January 27, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab Police.

A .30 caliber China-made pistol along with six live cartridges was also recovered from his possession. The accused was identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, a resident of Rajgarh village in Khanna.

The accused was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar for the past 13-14 years and has been carrying out criminal activities at their behest, a police statement quoting DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

He has a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and arms act etc, registered against him in the state, said police.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF, headed by Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban sent a police team following reliable inputs which arrested Rajgarh from Sector 79 in Mohali.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was providing hideouts, logistic support, arms and vehicles to the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Yadav said, adding that he also facilitated associates of the gang to procure passports on fake particulars to escape abroad.

Interrogation of the accused and detailed probe in this case will further help in unearthing criminal activities planned by Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang in Punjab and adjoining states, he added.

