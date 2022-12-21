Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to forensic lab for taking voice samples

Lawrence Bishnoi, | File

New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampath Nehra have been brought to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) under heavy security arrangements to take their voice samples.

Delhi police had moved to a Delhi court which on December 9 allowed Bishnoi to be in Delhi Police's custody between December 20 and 23 to take his voice samples at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Delhi police in their investigation into the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala claimed that the phone used for planning the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, was also used by an Indian Mujahideen terrorist lodged in Tihar.

It was found that Bishnoi, a fellow inmate, allegedly used that number between April and May to phone his accomplices in Punjab and Canada, the officer added.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Punjabi singer popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29 this year.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala.