Mohali Police gets 2-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in ransom case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mohali: Mohali Police on Saturday got two-days remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a case of criminally intimidating and threatening an owner of a hotel.

On December 7, the Patiala House Court of Delhi granted transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab Police to produce him in Punjab Court.

He was arrested by Muktsar Sahib Police of Punjab Police on December 7 in another FIR in connection with criminally intimidating and threatening the owner of a hotel for ransom.

According to Punjab Police, the said case was registered on the complaint of the complainant, who was the owner of a hotel, alleging that he was criminally intimidated and threatened. Ransom was demanded from him on the mobile call, the numbers of which have been given and the caller gave his name as Lawrence Bishnoi.

Pertinent to mention, Lawrence Bishnoi is also being grilled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the angle of links of Delhi NCR's gangsters with terror outfits.

According to the NIA, a conspiracy being hatched by members of a criminal syndicate/gangs based in India and abroad, likely to raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country and these members executed/plan to execute spectacular heinous crimes including but not limited to targeted killings of prominent persons, with the intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country.