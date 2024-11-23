Raipur South Bypoll: BJP's Sunil Soni Registers Big Victory, Defeats Congress' Akash Sharma By Over 46,000 Votes

BJP candidate Sunil Soni celebrating his victory |

Raipur: BJP candidate Sunil Soni has secured a decisive victory in the Raipur South by-election, defeating Congress's Akash Sharma by a margin of over 46,000 votes. Soni received a total of 89,220 votes, while Sharma managed to fetch only 43,053 votes. Even in postal ballots, the BJP emerged as the winner. It received, 161 votes meanwhile Congress received 76 votes.

Result Clear From The Very First Round Of Counting

The result was clear from the very first round of counting, with Sunil Soni maintaining a commanding lead throughout the process. In stark contrast, Akash Sharma trailed in every round, signaling a one-sided contest. The BJP also dominated in key wards, including those of Mayor Ejaz Dhebar and Pramod Dubey.

While celebrations erupted at the BJP office, Congress Bhawan remained silent, reflecting the party’s disappointment.

Congress Leader Dhanendra Sahu Reacts To The Major Loss

Reacting to the major loss in Raipur South By-election, Congress leader Dhanendra Sahu made controversial remark, "People want money," suggesting that voter sentiments were driven by material concerns.

The BJP's stronghold in Raipur South remained unshaken. The party’s victory was attributed to the enduring legacy of Brijmohan Agarwal and the continued support of BJP's leadership.

Interestingly, there was initial speculation that Sunil Soni might not be the first choice in Raipur South, with some party members advocating for a fresh face. Prominent names such as Kedar Gupta, Meenal Choubey, and Mrityunjay Dubey were considered for the seat. However, despite these internal debates, Soni's candidacy was strongly backed by Brijmohan Agarwal, leading to his resounding victory.

This victory reinforces BJP's dominance in Raipur South and further strengthens its position in Chhattisgarh ahead of future elections.