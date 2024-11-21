 Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes International Flights From Raipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes International Flights From Raipur

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes International Flights From Raipur

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to designate Swami Vivekananda Airport as an international airport, citing its potential to boost economic development and global connectivity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 05:00 AM IST
article-image
The Union Minister agreed to begin international air services from Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport and start air routes connecting Raipur with Patna and Ranchi. |

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday to discuss enhancing air connectivity and developing regional airports in Chhattisgarh.

The Union Minister agreed to begin international air services from Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport and start air routes connecting Raipur with Patna and Ranchi.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to designate Swami Vivekananda Airport as an international airport, citing its potential to boost economic development and global connectivity. He also proposed direct flights from Raipur to Singapore and Dubai, stating that these routes have significant passenger traffic and are commercially viable.

Discussions included upgrading Raipur Airport into a central cargo hub to facilitate the transport of agricultural and horticultural products. The Union Minister assured immediate action on this proposal.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes International Flights From Raipur
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes International Flights From Raipur
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Airoli Independent Candidate Booked For Attempt To Murder After Poll Booth Assault On BJP Leader's Son
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Airoli Independent Candidate Booked For Attempt To Murder After Poll Booth Assault On BJP Leader's Son
Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Accused Gathered Information About The Actor's Security And Son Aryan, Reveals Police Investigation
Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat Case: Accused Gathered Information About The Actor's Security And Son Aryan, Reveals Police Investigation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Constituencies See Renewed Political Vigour with Modest Voter Turnout, East At 50.36% And West At 55.66%
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Constituencies See Renewed Political Vigour with Modest Voter Turnout, East At 50.36% And West At 55.66%
Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Debate Erupts Over Waqf Board's Directive For Government Approval Of Friday Sermons
article-image

Additional points discussed included, upgradation to 3C IFR category and installation of a Radio Navigation System (DVOR) to enable night landings.

Proposals for new flights linking Ambikapur with cities like Raipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya to benefit the region’s cultural and mineral-rich areas.

Financial assistance for flights at Jagdalpur and Bilaspur airports, with a focus on reviving the Jagdalpur-Raipur route to enhance Bastar’s tourism potential.

The Chief Minister’s delegation included Secretary Rahul Bhagat and Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain, who supported the proposals aimed at strengthening regional and international connectivity in Chhattisgarh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes...

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes...

Indian Railways To Add Over 1,000 General Coaches To Ease Commuters Congestion By November 2024

Indian Railways To Add Over 1,000 General Coaches To Ease Commuters Congestion By November 2024

Chhattisgarh: UP's Solar-Powered 'Jal Jeevan Mission' To Be Showcased At Good Governance Conference...

Chhattisgarh: UP's Solar-Powered 'Jal Jeevan Mission' To Be Showcased At Good Governance Conference...

Chhattisgarh: Debate Erupts Over Waqf Board's Directive For Government Approval Of Friday Sermons

Chhattisgarh: Debate Erupts Over Waqf Board's Directive For Government Approval Of Friday Sermons

West Bengal: MoS Sukanta Majumdar Detained While Visiting Violence-Hit Beldanga

West Bengal: MoS Sukanta Majumdar Detained While Visiting Violence-Hit Beldanga