Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Discusses Enhanced Air Connectivity With Union Minister, Proposes International Flights From Raipur

The Union Minister agreed to begin international air services from Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport and start air routes connecting Raipur with Patna and Ranchi. |

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday to discuss enhancing air connectivity and developing regional airports in Chhattisgarh.

The Union Minister agreed to begin international air services from Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport and start air routes connecting Raipur with Patna and Ranchi.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to designate Swami Vivekananda Airport as an international airport, citing its potential to boost economic development and global connectivity. He also proposed direct flights from Raipur to Singapore and Dubai, stating that these routes have significant passenger traffic and are commercially viable.

Discussions included upgrading Raipur Airport into a central cargo hub to facilitate the transport of agricultural and horticultural products. The Union Minister assured immediate action on this proposal.

Additional points discussed included, upgradation to 3C IFR category and installation of a Radio Navigation System (DVOR) to enable night landings.

Proposals for new flights linking Ambikapur with cities like Raipur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya to benefit the region’s cultural and mineral-rich areas.

Financial assistance for flights at Jagdalpur and Bilaspur airports, with a focus on reviving the Jagdalpur-Raipur route to enhance Bastar’s tourism potential.

The Chief Minister’s delegation included Secretary Rahul Bhagat and Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain, who supported the proposals aimed at strengthening regional and international connectivity in Chhattisgarh.