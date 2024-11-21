Chhattisgarh: Debate Erupts Over Waqf Board's Directive For Government Approval Of Friday Sermons

Representative Image | AFP PHOTO / Arun SANKAR

The order by Chhattisgarh Waqf Board saying that mosques should not be used for political propaganda and that sermons at mosques should be cleared in advance by a special committee, has spurred a debate on whether it infringes on the freedom of speech and whether Waqf Boards have the mandate to issue such rules. Some Muslim groups like the Sufis have welcomed it and have asked for similar laws in other states, but others have criticised the directive.

On Monday, the Waqf Board in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh asked mutawallis, or caretakers and trustees, of mosques in the state to get their Friday sermons vetted by the board before it is read out to the public. The order has been criticised by the political opposition in the state.

Some Muslim organisations like the Sufi Islamic Board have welcomed it and have called for similar rules in other states, but others have criticised it, saying that the Waqf Board does not have the mandate to lay down such rules. The Waqf Boards are created by law to administer Muslim religious endowments that were earlier under the jurisdiction of the Charity Commissioner.

Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board chairman, Dr Salim Raj has been quoted by PTI as saying that Imams or the religious heads of mosques should only preach from the Koran and leave out political messages. “From this Friday, they will have to tell the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board about the subject matter of their speeches. We will not allow mosques to become rajniti ka adda. These are religious places and must remain so." Political statements can lead to criminal prosecution, Raj added.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: Waqf Board Mandates Prior Approval For Mosque For Taqreer

Irfan Engineer, Director of the Centre for the Study of Society and Secularism, Mumbai, said the Waqf Boards do not have a legal authority to issue such an order.

"Turkey used to do something similar till the present government (of Recep Endogan) took over. The Waqf Board's mandate is to check the accounts of the trusts and see whether their income is spent on charity," said Engineer. "Also, who will decide what is political or anti-government. It is not desirable."

Engineer said he was not happy with the sermons delivered at most mosques. "They are ridiculously religious and I have been appalled by some of the sermons I have listened to. Except for some sermons that talked about education and knowledge, I have found that 99% are totally ridiculously religious.

"However, others are of the opinion that the sermons need to be monitored. Mansoor Khan, President of the Sufi Islamic Board, said that the credentials of many Imams who deliver sermons are dubious. "There is no way to find out their qualification or their origins. I am of the opinion that mosques should be asked to keep the Waqf Boards informed about the Imams they employ. This is important especially because mosques in other countries have been used as centres to broadcast propaganda against governments," said Khan.

Khan suggested the creation of a database on Imams, making it mandatory for them to sign affidavits, and submission of their credentials to the Waqf Boards.

"Many of them refer to India as 'Dar al-harb' which is a term for a region where Islam is at war with the government. Whereas India is 'Dar ul-Aman' where Muslims enjoy all religions rights. They create hysteria among their followers. Mosque trustees appoint Imams for their ideological leanings. Most of them are no Hafiz who have memorised the Koran. They are not Alims who are familiar with jurisprudence. These appointments need to scrutinised," Khan added.