 Bihar, Chhatisgarh, & UP Report The Highest CPI As National Inflation Surges To 5.49% For September
In the second position came a state in the central part of the country. Chhatisgarh saw its inflation rate reach 7.36 per cent. Manipur came in third with an inflation rate of 7.29 per cent.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
India's CPI Inflation Surges To 5.49% In September; Food Inflation Hits 9.24% | Representational Image

After the recently released WPI data suggested a rise in wholesale inflation, the retail inflation rate through the consumer price index (CPI) has exhibited a mammoth rise in inflation numbers.

National Inflation Rate Surges

The national inflation rate surged from 3.65 in August to a mammoth 5.49 per cent in September. This surge is largely driven by the rise in the price of primary articles, including food items. This inflation number goes past the central bank's Reserve Bank of India (RBI) threshold or target of 4 per cent.

In fact, in his address after the Monetary Policy Meeting, the RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das, had suggested that there might be an uptick in the inflation numbers.

article-image

State-Wise Inflation Numbers

Inflation rate for September

Inflation rate for September | MoSPI

When we look at granular data, we see that amongst the states, Bihar stood out with the highest inflation rate. The eastern state's CPI number stood at 7.50 per cent, which is over 2 per cent bigger than the national average of 5.49 per cent.

In the second position came a state in the central part of the country. Chhatisgarh saw its inflation rate reach 7.36 per cent. Manipur came in third with an inflation rate of 7.29 per cent. Odisha in the east had an inflation rate of 6.56 per cent in September.

State-wise inflation rate for September

State-wise inflation rate for September |

article-image

Industrial States In Focus

Amongst the industrial states, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat had the highest inflation rate. Uttar Pradesh's rate of inflation for September stood at 6.74 per cent. When it comes to the western state of Gujarat, this rate stood at 6.05.

Southern States

Southern states, like in August, collectively faired better than their Northern counterparts, as the average inflation rate of all the 5 states stood at 4.95 per cent, which is much lower than the national average of 5.49 per cent.

Here, Kerala once again registered the highest inflation rate amongst the southern states. The state's inflation rate stood at 5.52 per cent. Capital Delhi's inflation rate stood at 3.67 per cent.

