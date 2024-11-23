Chhattisgarh: Agriculture Minister Ram Vichar Netam Critically Injured In Road Accident Near Jevara Village On Raipur-Bemetara Highway

Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister, Ram Vichar Netam (L), Minister damaged car after road accident (R) |

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Agriculture Minister, Ram Vichar Netam, was critically injured in a road accident on Friday while traveling from Kawardha to Raipur. The incident occurred near Jevara village on the Raipur-Bemetara highway when his car collided with a pickup truck. The front of the minister’s car was severely damaged in the crash. In the road accident the agriculture Minister Netam sustained serious head injuries.

The minister was immediately brought to Raipur in a critical condition and admitted to a private hospital near Pachpedi Naka. Chhattisgarh's Health Minister Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal immediately rushed to the Hospita. Along with the Health Minister, the collectors of Raipur and Bemetara were reported present in the hospital to oversee the situation.

As per the information received, Minister Netam was on an official tour to Kawardha and while he was returning to Raipur, he met the unfortunate road accident on the Raipur-Bemetara Highway near Jevra village.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Expresses Concern Via Social Media Platform X

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his concern, stating, "I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his speedy recovery”. The CM also instructed the doctors to monitor his condition closely and do all the needful.