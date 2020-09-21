Raids continue in Murshidabad district after NIA arrested six terrorists from West Bengal

Sufiyan had told investigators about the secret chamber, while Sufiyan's wife had said that the chamber was dug for a septic tank for an attached toilet.

As the investigation progresses, the puzzle is unravelling as investigators are trying to get more information on how the terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda spreading it’s militant network in West Bengal, by directly recruiting people from the state.

One of the arrested militants, Al Mamun Kamal, was interrogated and it emerged that he had a madrassa in Murshidabad district. In the interrogation, Kamal admitted that the main reason behind creating this madrassa was to be recruited by Al Qaeda, as well as funding for militant organizations. The work was going according to that plan until NIA bust the plot. Apart from this madrasa, there were similar goals to build more madrasas.

The investigations also revealed that Al-Qaeda had targeted Murshidabad district in order to spread militant nets in the state, as the district is inhabited by very low to middle class families who are vulnerable to be lured for money. Militant groups such as Al-Qaeda have aimed to target areas that are poor and could easily brainwash these poor people.

According to Central Intelligence Agency sources, COVID-19 reports of the captured militants are awaited. As soon as the report arrives, NIA officials will fly to Delhi on Monday afternoon on a special plane with the arrested militants who amidst tight security.