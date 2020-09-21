Raids continue in Murshidabad district after NIA arrested six terrorists from West Bengal

In the latest update on six of the nine terrorists arrested from West Bengal by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, raids were conducted along with the Border Security Force (BSF) in seven spots in Jalangi of Murshidhabad district. While six raids were successful, one Al Qaida terrorist Munna Ansari of Jalangi’s Ghoshpara fled before the raid. The other three terrorists who were arrested from Kerala also hail from Murshidabad district, which is why the district becomes all the more important.
West Bengal Police said that a secret chamber was found on Sunday at the residence of one suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist Abu Sufiyan who was arrested by NIA. The chamber, measuring 10x7 feet, was found during a raid at the house in the Raninagar area of the district, a senior district police officer said.
Several electronic gadgets and a board of bulb were also found during the hour-long raid at the single-storied house, he said.
Sufiyan had told investigators about the secret chamber, while Sufiyan's wife had said that the chamber was dug for a septic tank for an attached toilet.
As the investigation progresses, the puzzle is unravelling as investigators are trying to get more information on how the terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda spreading it’s militant network in West Bengal, by directly recruiting people from the state.
One of the arrested militants, Al Mamun Kamal, was interrogated and it emerged that he had a madrassa in Murshidabad district. In the interrogation, Kamal admitted that the main reason behind creating this madrassa was to be recruited by Al Qaeda, as well as funding for militant organizations. The work was going according to that plan until NIA bust the plot. Apart from this madrasa, there were similar goals to build more madrasas.
The investigations also revealed that Al-Qaeda had targeted Murshidabad district in order to spread militant nets in the state, as the district is inhabited by very low to middle class families who are vulnerable to be lured for money. Militant groups such as Al-Qaeda have aimed to target areas that are poor and could easily brainwash these poor people.
According to Central Intelligence Agency sources, COVID-19 reports of the captured militants are awaited. As soon as the report arrives, NIA officials will fly to Delhi on Monday afternoon on a special plane with the arrested militants who amidst tight security.
