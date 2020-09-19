NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda operatives in West Bengal and Kerala

"A large quantity of incriminating materials incl digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession," stated an NIA official as quoted by ANI.

NIA also said that as per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.

"The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," stated NIA as quoted by ANI.