NIA arrests: TMC govt provides shelter to infiltrators in West Bengal, alleges BJP state president Dilip Ghosh

Followed by the arrest of nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda by NIA, West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh targeted Mamata led state government.

Ghosh alleged that the TMC government "provides shelter to infiltrators in West Bengal".

In a video statement, Ghosh said, "The recent arrests made by NIA is very sensitive development for the security of the nation. Unfortunately, these events happen frequently in West Bengal. Be it Bangladeshi terrorists, SIMI, Al-Qaeda or IS, the shelters of these outfits come up in state's some or other district."

He added that the state government purposely provide shelters to these people as their politics lies in such things.

Check out the full statement here: