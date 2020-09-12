West Bengal works out incentive package to encourage industries post COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns, businesses in West Bengal have suffered heavy losses. In response, the state administration has worked out special incentives to encourage companies to establish private industrial parks. Financial assistance of Rs. 2 crore to Rs.10 crore will be given to any organization or entrepreneur to set up industrial units on a private initiative. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday where 34 cabinet ministers were present.

In 2014, the state government had adopted an incentive policy to encourage investment in small and cottage industries and create employment. This time, the incentive policy has been renewed for five years for industrial parks with the aim of re-employment and to encourage the establishment of industries.

According to the policy, Rs. 2 crore will be given to those who will build industrial estates on 20 to 39 acres of land, Rs. 4 crore will be given for 40 and 59 acres of land and Rs.6 crore financial assistance will be given to those who have set up industrial estates on 60 to 69 acres of land. The government will provide Rs. 8 crore for 80 to 99 acres of land for industrial parks. And in case of more than 100 acres of land, the state will give a maximum incentive of Rs.10 crore.