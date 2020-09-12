Amid pandemic, Kolkata Metro to restart from Monday - check out details

According to details provided by The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, a total of 110 trains will run at 10 minute intervals from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm for both ends. This includes 55 up trains and 55 down trains on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line. At the same time, the East West line will also become functional with 36 up and down trains each.

As of now, these trains will ply from Monday to Saturday and there will be no metro services on Sunday. Only Smart card passenger will allowed to travel.

This Sunday however, there will be trains available for those giving the NEET. Trains will ply between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm at 15 minute intervals to help examinees reach their allotted centres.