Amid pandemic, Kolkata Metro to restart from Monday - check out details

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation facilities had been restricted greatly. While train services had resumed in a limited capacity some time ago, it is only with Unlock 4.0 that metro rail has been given the green signal for reopening.
The Delhi Metro had reopened with a slew of precautions last week and now, from Monday, September 14, commercial service of the Kolkata metro will resume.
According to details provided by The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, a total of 110 trains will run at 10 minute intervals from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm for both ends. This includes 55 up trains and 55 down trains on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line. At the same time, the East West line will also become functional with 36 up and down trains each.
As of now, these trains will ply from Monday to Saturday and there will be no metro services on Sunday. Only Smart card passenger will allowed to travel.
This Sunday however, there will be trains available for those giving the NEET. Trains will ply between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm at 15 minute intervals to help examinees reach their allotted centres.
Announcing the return of Kolkata Metro, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also taken to Twitter with a list of Dos and Don'ts.
Kolkata Metro Back On Track: To ensure safe metro travel, follow all the Dos and Don’ts. This is for your own safety. Travel responsibly and sensibly," he had captioned the video.
(With inputs from Prema Rajaram)