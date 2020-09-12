Delhi Metro resumes full services, Airport Line reopens

New Delhi: Delhi Metro resumed its full services on Saturday with the Airport Express Line reopening after a hiatus of over 170 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All corridors of the Metro network are now in operation and the timing of services will follow the pre-COVID-19 schedule of 6 AM to 11 PM.

"With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.