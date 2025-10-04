'Rahul Gandhi Fed Up With India, Seeks Freshness Abroad': Tej Pratap Yadav On Congress Leader's Democracy Remark

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (L) & Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of Janashakti Janta Dal (R) | File Pic

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of Janashakti Janta Dal and a former Bihar minister, commented on Rahul Gandhi's claim of an attack on India's democracy during his visit to Colombia, suggesting that Gandhi prefers foreign trips and may be tired of India.

"It might be that Rahul Gandhi likes it abroad more. He might be fed up with India, the soil of Bihar. He might have gone abroad to freshen up. You will see the freshness on his face when he returns," he said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement in Colombia, Janshakti Janta Dal founder and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav says, "It might be that Rahul Gandhi likes abroad more. He might be fed up with India, the soil of Bihar. He might… pic.twitter.com/87izQCW2al — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2025

Speaking at an event at EIA University of Colombia on Friday, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, asserting that the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said.

Read Also International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive. However, he added, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a "major risk" or threat.

"India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)