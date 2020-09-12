NEET 2020: A day before the exam, #BanNEET trends on Twitter

As the country is battling with the increasing cases of COVID-19 day by day, there is another battle going on in the educational ecosystem of India. The battle over conducting various exams, including NEET-Undergraduate examination which is scheduled for tomorrow.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, parents and students wanted the postponement of JEE and NEET, however, the Ministry of Education clarified that the competitive exams will be held in September as it was scheduled.

The JEE mains was held between September 1-6, while the NEET-UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

Now, just a day before the NEET-UG examination, the protest on social media to postpone the exam continued. To mark the opposition to conduct the exam, #BanNEET, #NEETisSocial_Injustice started to trend today.

Several Twitter users also tried to attract the attention of government towards a few cases of suicides by NEET aspirants.

Check out the reactions here: