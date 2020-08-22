India

NEET 2020: Here are the detailed guidelines issued by NTA for the exam

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency has drawn up a comprehensive plan for implementation of NEET-UG-2020 based on relevant Instructions, Guidelines and Orders.

Near about 15 lakh students might appear for the exam while also following safety and social distancing norms.

Here are the detailed guidelines issued by NTA for conducting exam

  • Social distancing norms: Candidates need to maintain space as per the social distancing norms.

  • Seating Plan: It will allow candidates to sit at a safe distance from each other as per social distancing norms.

  • Training of staff on Social Distancing norms to be conducted.

    What will your admit card have?

  • Staggered Time Slot for the candidates reporting at the examination centres – to be printed as “Slot (time)” such as 11.00 A.M. -11.30 A.M.

  • List of items permitted in exam rooms

  • Specific instructions to maintain social distancing and other instructions related to COVID-19

  • A hyperlink to the location of the centre so that Candidate may verify the location of the centre in advance by clicking on the link (when a candidate clicks the Centre details).

  • In case of PwD candidate availing a scribe, both the candidate and scribe must wear the masks

    Items permitted into the examination room/hall for Candidates

  • Mask on face

  • Gloves on hand

  • Personal transparent water bottle

  • Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)

  • Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)

  • No other item to be permitted inside the examination room/hall

  • The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry

  • Candidate Frisking

  • Body pat frisking will not be done

  • Frisking by metal detector held with a long handle will be mandatory for all candidates

  • Frisking personnel will ensure that while frisking metal detector does not come in physical contact with any candidate

  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signal presence will be checked inside the examination rooms and examination centres

  • During the conduct of examination, all the installed jammers/ CCTVs (if applicable) will be functional as per NTA guidelines.

    Document verification

  • The candidate will display the documents for Exam Functionary to view without touching the document

    During Examination Controls / Measures

  • Candidate Authentication

  • Videography/CCTV live streaming will be conducted in each room

  • Manual Attendance and Handwriting sample at the candidate seat

  • Manual attendance with signature (while wearing gloves) will be taken.

  • No thumb impression will be taken.

  • 50% of the Invigilators will be assigned to work inside the rooms, and

  • 50% will monitor the entry outside the gate and Registration room until the last candidate has taken their place inside the examination room/hall

  • The practice of physical movement of Invigilators inside the room must be minimized to the extent possible.

  • masks and gloves will be mandatory for Invigilators

  • In case Invigilator is required to help a candidate to resolve any issue, they will need to sanitize their hands before and afterwards (without removing gloves).

    Washroom management

  • Candidate must take permission from Invigilator before going for washroom

  • Housekeeping staff manning the washrooms must insist that the candidates wash their hands before leaving the washroom.

    Drinking water management

  • The practice of water dispenser will be discontinued

  • Personal Water Bottles will be permitted at the table and should be brought by the candidate

