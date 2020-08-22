NEET 2020: Here are the detailed guidelines issued by NTA for the exam

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency has drawn up a comprehensive plan for implementation of NEET-UG-2020 based on relevant Instructions, Guidelines and Orders.
Near about 15 lakh students might appear for the exam while also following safety and social distancing norms.
Here are the detailed guidelines issued by NTA for conducting exam
Social distancing norms: Candidates need to maintain space as per the social distancing norms.
Seating Plan: It will allow candidates to sit at a safe distance from each other as per social distancing norms.
Training of staff on Social Distancing norms to be conducted.
What will your admit card have?
Staggered Time Slot for the candidates reporting at the examination centres – to be printed as “Slot (time)” such as 11.00 A.M. -11.30 A.M.
List of items permitted in exam rooms
Specific instructions to maintain social distancing and other instructions related to COVID-19
A hyperlink to the location of the centre so that Candidate may verify the location of the centre in advance by clicking on the link (when a candidate clicks the Centre details).
In case of PwD candidate availing a scribe, both the candidate and scribe must wear the masks
Items permitted into the examination room/hall for Candidates
Mask on face
Gloves on hand
Personal transparent water bottle
Personal small hand sanitizer (50 ml)
Exam related documents as instructed (Admit Card, ID card, etc)
No other item to be permitted inside the examination room/hall
The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry
Candidate Frisking
Body pat frisking will not be done
Frisking by metal detector held with a long handle will be mandatory for all candidates
Frisking personnel will ensure that while frisking metal detector does not come in physical contact with any candidate
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signal presence will be checked inside the examination rooms and examination centres
During the conduct of examination, all the installed jammers/ CCTVs (if applicable) will be functional as per NTA guidelines.
Document verification
The candidate will display the documents for Exam Functionary to view without touching the document
During Examination Controls / Measures
Candidate Authentication
Videography/CCTV live streaming will be conducted in each room
Manual Attendance and Handwriting sample at the candidate seat
Manual attendance with signature (while wearing gloves) will be taken.
No thumb impression will be taken.
50% of the Invigilators will be assigned to work inside the rooms, and
50% will monitor the entry outside the gate and Registration room until the last candidate has taken their place inside the examination room/hall
The practice of physical movement of Invigilators inside the room must be minimized to the extent possible.
masks and gloves will be mandatory for Invigilators
In case Invigilator is required to help a candidate to resolve any issue, they will need to sanitize their hands before and afterwards (without removing gloves).
Washroom management
Candidate must take permission from Invigilator before going for washroom
Housekeeping staff manning the washrooms must insist that the candidates wash their hands before leaving the washroom.
Drinking water management
The practice of water dispenser will be discontinued
Personal Water Bottles will be permitted at the table and should be brought by the candidate