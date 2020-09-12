JEE 2020: NTA declares results on jeemain.nta.nic.in; click here to know more on JEE Adv registration schedule

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main Result.

Today, on September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.

The students can check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE(Main) 2020 NTA Score Paper 1 ”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references

The registration process for JEE (Advanced) 2020

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2020 (JEE Advanced) will be held on September 27.

The candidates who want to take admission into Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

Here's the registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2020