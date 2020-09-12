JEE: Check out the category wise cut-off for JEE Advanced-2020 based on Paper-I

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Result on Friday. The result link was activated late in the night.

On September 12 - today, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin.

Students can check their results at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references

Out of total students attempting JEE Main, the top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Registration for the JEE Advanced 2020 will start on September 12. The exam will be held in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm.

The Category wise Cut-off of NTA Score for JEE (Advanced)-2020 based on Paper-I will be as follows: