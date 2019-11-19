Rahul's Rakhi 'sister' who was linked to former Cong President, set to marry fellow Cong MLA

Congress MLA Aditi Singh has, in the past, made headlines for being linked to Rahul Gandhi and her response that she was his 'Rakhi sister', her recently acquired tag as a 'rebel' party MLA and now, her upcoming marriage (this time for real).

Singh is set to marry fellow Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini from Punjab on November 21. While Angad hails from the family of the late Dilbagh Singh, who won the Nawanshahr seat in Punjab for six terms, Aditi too has an extensive political background. Her father Akhilesh Singh had been an MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar for five terms.

Also read: Congress MLA Aditi Singh 'rewarded' with Y-category security

According to a Jagran Prakashan report, the couple reportedly met via their fathers who were friends. With the families visiting each other frequently, they befriended each other. Now, they will soon be entering into an arranged marriage.

Last year, rumours of her wedding to Gandhi, along with photographs of her and Gandhi had made the rounds on social media. Singh had at that time dismissed the rumours as being baseless and malicious, reiterating that she ritualistically tied a rakhi for Gandhi. Taking to Twitter she clarified that Rahul Gandhi was merely her "rakhi wale bhai".

According to reports, the wedding will take place at a Delhi resort and the groom's family will later host a reception. The marriage will be conducted according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals.

Speaking to ANI about her upcoming nuptials, Singh said that marriage would not slow her work to develop Rae Bareli.

"Why a woman is always questioned on how will she manage her career and marriage? Women have the capacity to manage both and I will also continue to work. We should stop asking such questions to women," she asked.

Singh who is an MLA from Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli was recently served a show-cause notice after she attending a special session of the UP Assembly that had been boycotted by her party.

Also read: Congress issues show cause notice to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh