Congress MLA Aditi Singh 'rewarded' with Y-category security

Lucknow: Less than 24 hours after she defied her party to participate in the special session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Congress MLA Aditi Singh has been given 'Y' category security by the Yogi Adityanath government.

All opposition parties have boycotted the 36-hour special Vidhan Sabha session but Aditi Singh was the first opposition legislator to defy the party decision and attend the session on Wednesday.

After attending the session, Aditi Singh had said she was to discuss sustainable development goals. "In my speech, I only spoke about development. When Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, I decided to fully support it. Whenever discussions on development take place, we should think beyond the party line. I will accept whatever decision is taken by the party on my move to attend the session but my priority will always be to serve people in my constituency," she had said.

Aditi Singh represents Rae Bareli Sadar seat in the state assembly and her constituency is part of Congress working President Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat. She had requested security cover following an attack on her in Rae Bareli and had even met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.