Rahul not satisfied with PM Modi's speech: 'If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend, then PM should have..'

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, who sat through Prime Minister Modi's reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday to the motion of thanks to the President, said he was not satisfied with his speech.



Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the PM said nothing about any kind of inquiry. "If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend, then the PM should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)," Rahul said.



He also protested at the Speaker expunging his remarks on Tuesday that were opposed by the BJP leaders.

PM Modi takes dig at RaGa



Taking a shot at Rahul Gandhi unfurling the tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on January 25, Modi said nothing exceptional as he had already unfurled the tricolour in January 1992 despite the terrorists' threat and that too without security. Police had provided full security to Rahul and asked him to hoist the flag not on January 26 but a day early for security reasons.



The ruling benches raised slogans of 'Modi, Modi' towards the end of his speech in the Lok Sabha, while the opposition benches countered with "Adani, Adani."



Modi said the people don't trust the opposition lies against him. "Your abuses and allegations towards me will have to go through crores of citizens first. Have been working for the nation for 25 years. You can't breach this trust with your lies," he said.





On Rahul asking the Harvard University to do a study on Modi-Adani tango behind fast rise of Adani, the PM said "I heard someone (preferring not to name Rahul), referring to a Harvard study, but let me tell you what they are doing a study there on "The rise and fall of the Congress Party."



Targeting "people drenched in negativity," Modi said, “There are people drenched in negativity who don't see our achievements…they can't see that India has reached number 3 level in startups. 108 have reached unicorn status, all this during the pandemic.”



The Opposition MPs raise slogans demanding a JPC on the Adani issue, as PM Modi rises for his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Lok Sabha.

