Adani Row in Parliament: BJP MP writes to LS Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi calls his speech case of contempt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attacked in parliament over his connections to billionaire Gautam Adani by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. In reply, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded action against the Congress leader, calling the statements "misleading, insulting, and obscene."

Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing PM Modi of crony capitalism without "documented evidence" and Rahul Gandhi of breaking the rules by "misleading the parliament."

"While participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP made certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements... against Prime Minister without giving advance notice," Dubey wrote in his letter.

In his letter Dubey wrote, "These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon'ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha."

"Rahul Gandhi... has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements. As such, he has made a statement which amounts to misleading of the House in the absence of any documentary evidence," Dubey further wrote.

"This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of the House and its members, besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to please take immediate action against Shri Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House," he added.

