BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress, Rahul Gandhi over 'baseless, shameless allegations against PM Modi'

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hit back at the Congress and MP Rahul Gandhi after he levelled some serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi accused PM Modi of having close links with businessman Gautam Adani, who is facing allegations of stock manipulation, unsustainable debt and use of tax havens ever since the Hindeburg report was released last month.

"Rahul Gandhi made baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against PM Modi.

"Congress, its leaders were involved in all big scams which tarnished image of India," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

What Rahul Gandhi said about PM Modi

Speaking on motion of thanks to the President's address, Rahul Gandhi said, "Adani was loyal to PM Modi and the result of that was tremendous expansion of his business in Gujarat."

He also alleged that "PM Modi used to travel in Adani's aircraft" and now the businessman travels in the PM's aircraft. Gandhi also shared pictures of PM Modi and Adani to prove his claims of the two having close links.

“From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...people used to ask me that Adani enters any business and never fails.

“Relationship began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Mr Modi to construct idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014,” Gandhi added.

