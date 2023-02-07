Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: 'Adani enters any business becomes successful, we want to become like him say youth'

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: 'Adani moved from 609 in 2014 to number 2 on world's richest list under Modi' |

Congress Member of Parliament, on Tuesday, spoke in the Parliament, while addressing the members in the house, he said, "While walking during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' we heard people's voices while we also kept our voices. We talked to children, women, and the elderly during the yatra."

Relation of Narendra Modi and Adani began in Gujarat

"Relationships begins many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Mr Modi to construct idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Adani became world's second richest man under Modi

Rahul Gandhi spoke about how Adani became the world's second richest man, "In 2014, Adani used to be 609 on the list of richest people in the world. Then, as if by magic, Adani rose to second place," Rahul said.

"One name we got to hear across all states was "Adani Adani." People used to ask us how Adani entered any business and only became successful, we also wanted to become like him," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors & that how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022," Rahul Gandhi in LS

Rahul Gandhi further talked about Adani's growth under the Modi regime, saying, "Only Adani is being talked about from the apples of Kashmir, Himachal to ports, airports, and even the roads we are walking on."

Mumbai airport taken away from GVK and given to Adani

Gandhi also highlighted how Mumbai airport was taken away from GVK, by pressure from agencies & was given to Adani. After Gandhi's comment Law Minsiter Kiren Rijiju hit out at Congress MP, said "without documents he's making wild allegations"

Modi's foreign visit and its benefits for Adani

"PM Modi went to Australia, and by magic, SBI gave a $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he went to Bangladesh, and then the Bangladesh Power Development Board signed a 25-year contract with Adani," said Rahul Gandhi.

"In 2022, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Electricity Board informed the parliamentary committee in Sri Lanka that he was told by President Rajpaksa that he was pressured by PM Modi to give a wind power project to Mr Adani. This isn't India's foreign policy; it's Adani's business policy," he added.

Adani's enter in defence sector

Rahul Gandhi highlighted that Adani has zero experience in the defence sector. He said, "Now, Adani has zero experience in the defence sector. Yesterday, the PM said at HAL that we hurled the wrong allegations. But in reality, HAL's contract for 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani."

"Adani never made drones, but HAL, other companies in India does that. Despite this, PM Modi travels to Israel, and Adani is awarded the contract," he further added.

Agniveer scheme criticised

The Congress leader also criticized the central government's Agniveer scheme for the Indian Army. He said that the, "Agniveer scheme has been imposed by the Home Ministry on the army and the youth of the country. The army personnel have also informed me that the Agniveer scheme has been imposed on him by the Home Ministry and the RSS. The Agniveer scheme will weaken the army."

"We ask youth about their jobs, many said they are unemployed or drive Uber, farmers talked about not getting money under PM-BIMA Yojana, their land being snatched away while tribals talked about tribal bill," the Congress MP further said.

