Adani loses order for 7.5 million smart metres in Uttar Pradesh after Hindenburg fiasco

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Gautam Adani | File
Allegations of fraud made by Hindenburg Research have hit investor confidence around Adani hard, and led to the cancellation of its FPO. The government has also been facing demands for an investigation in the matter, triggering a ruckus in the parliament. But beyond stock markets, the fiasco may also be hitting business operations, as a power utility firm in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled its order for smart meters to Adani.

This means that the fiasco may have just robbed the Adani Group of a Rs 7,500 crore order, in the midst of a turmoil. Now that MVVNL is likely to start a new bidding process, the other three discoms of Uttar Pradesh may follow suit. The power consumers' body of the state have already challenged the bids in the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission.

