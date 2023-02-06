Rahul on Adani row: 'PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion'

Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do his best to avert a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament. | Sajad Hameed

NEW DELHI: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately avoiding a discussion on the Adani-Hindenburg row in the parliament.



Gandhi said the PM will do his best to avert a discussion in the Parliament and demanded a discussion so that the “country must know what power is behind the billionaire businessman.”



"There is a reason for it and you know that"



“Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want a discussion on the Adani issue and the truth should come out,” the Congress MP told the media on Monday.

“The country should know what is the power behind Adani,” he added.

Rahul's "hum do, humare do" jibe at PM Modi

He further slammed the Centre stating,” For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and 'Hum do, Humare do'. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji.”

Earlier today, Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests outside Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches, demanding an Investigation' under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the financial fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)