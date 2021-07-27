Rahul Gandhi slams Home Minister over Assam-Mizoram border violence; Amit Shah speaks to CMs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has "failed" the country by "sowing hatred and distrust" into the lives of people and India is now reaping its "dreadful consequences".

According to officials, at least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the "constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, tagging a purported video of the violence.