Mizoram-Assam border tension: Six Assam Police jawans killed hours after CMs Zoramthanga, Himanta Biswa Sarma clash on Twitter

This happened hours after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma clashed on Twitter and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention over the worsening border tension between the two states.

Zoramthanga first accused the Assam Police of resorting to lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells while Assam Police claimed that a large number of "miscreants" from Mizoram were indulging in stone pelting and had attacked the Assam government officials.

Mizoram Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, told news agency PTI that at least eight unoccupied farm huts near Aitlang stream in the trouble-torn area were torched around 11.30 PM on Sunday.

He said these belonged to farmers from Vairengte, the nearest border village from Assam.

Locals on the Assam side alleged that miscreants armed with sticks, rods and even rifles, attacked personnel of the Assam Police at Lailapur and damaged several vehicles, including those belonging to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Zoramthanga posted a video in his Twitter handle of a stand-off between Assam police personnel and a group of stick-wielding youths.

"Shri @AmitShah ji..kindly look into the matter. This needs to be stopped right now. #MizoramAssamBorderTension," he said, tagging the Prime Minister's office and Union Home Minister's office, Sarma and officials of Assam's Cachar district.