Rahul Gandhi should take charge of the party: Congress leaders after Madhya Pradesh government crisis

After Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into crisis, Congress leaders have renewed their demand of Rahul Gandhi taking charge of the party.
A senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that time has come to make drastic changes at the top. "Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. It's time for Rahul Gandhi to lead from the front. It's time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top. We can't go on like this anymore. Congress needs him and he needs the party," he tweeted.
Another Congress leader Tariq Anwar said supported Rao's view and said that Rahul Gandhi should now become the President of Congress party as leadership emerges at the time of crisis.
"Karnataka party chief has rightly said that now Rahul Gandhi should lead the party. Taking responsibility for the party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post as party president but once again the time has come that he should take responsibility," Tariq Anwar told ANI.
Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)