Rahul Gandhi should take charge of the party: Congress leaders after Madhya Pradesh government crisis

After Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into crisis, Congress leaders have renewed their demand of Rahul Gandhi taking charge of the party.

A senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that time has come to make drastic changes at the top. "Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. It's time for Rahul Gandhi to lead from the front. It's time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top. We can't go on like this anymore. Congress needs him and he needs the party," he tweeted.