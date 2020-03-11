Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: BJP lodge MLAs in Gurugram hotel, Congress to move flock to Jaipur

Bhopal: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, both BJP and the Congress have decided to move their legislators outside of the state and lodge them in luxury hotels, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flocks intact.

While BJP hurried its MLAs to a luxury hotel in Gurugram in wee hours today, Congress will likely move its MLAs from Bhopal to Jaipur later in the day.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is in power in Haryana while Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress government is ruling the roost in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru. Resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs on Tuesday came as a jolt to the party, which is now making all-out efforts to save its government.