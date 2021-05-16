Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and others mourn Congress MP Rajeev Satav's untimely death

Congress MP Rajeev Satav died at a private hospital here on Sunday, days after recovering from coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

The 46-year-old leader was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated.

Satav, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 22.

Satav was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family."