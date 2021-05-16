Maharashtra: Congress MP Rajeev Satav passes away

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha the upper house of the Indian Parliament from Maharashtra. In the 16th Lok Sabha, Satav was a Member of Parliament from Hingoli in Maharashtra.

He was also the AICC Secretary in charge of the Saurashtra region during the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Elections 2017, where Congress had won the maximum seats in the assembly polls.

On 21 September 2020, Satav along with seven other members was suspended from the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on Farm Laws.

Congrees party on Twitter paid condolences and wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP & compatriot, Shri Rajeev Satav. His unwavering dedication towards the nation & the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his family, friends & followers. May he rest in peace."

Several leaders including Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut, Jayant Patil paid tributes to the leader.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote, "Congress has lost its frontline warrior, CWC Member, M.P, most promising young leader and a dear friend, Sh. Rajiv Satav today. I am devastated by the irreparable loss. Party will forever miss his indelible dedication, connect & immense popularity. My heartfelt condolences!"