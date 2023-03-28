 Rahul Gandhi says 'will abide' after being asked to vacate government bungalow following his disqualification as MP
Rahul Gandhi says 'will abide' after being asked to vacate government bungalow following his disqualification as MP

Gandhi was served with an eviction notice to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane home, which he has occupied since 2005.

Former Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, responded to the notice issued by the Lok Sabha Housing committee. "Will abide," Rahul Gandhi replied after being asked to vacate the government bungalow following his disqualification as MP.

“As an elected Member of the Lok Sabha over the last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent there. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter”, Gandhi said in his letter.

Gandhi was served with an eviction notice to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane home, which he has occupied since 2005.

