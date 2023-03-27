Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Sonia Gandhi leads 'Black' protest in Parliament; both Houses adjourned amid sloganeering

Ruckus in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification; both houses adjourned | ANI

Following ruckus over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, both houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm.

They were sloganeering over the Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

MPs wear black in protest

Congress MPs wore black clothes to Parliament on Monday in protest against Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Besides the Congress MPs, there were several other opposition leaders who also chose to wear black.

Joint protest by 17 Opposition parties (INC,DMK,SP,JDU,BRS,CPM,RJD,NCP,CPI,IUML,MDMK,KC,TMC,RSP,AAP,J&K NC & SS) over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/3n33gIzYpt — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) March 27, 2023

#WATCH | Bihar: Leaders of Mahagathbandhan stage a protest march in Patna, sporting black bands, against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. pic.twitter.com/qfMHuT1JDu — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Congress MLAs arrived at the State Assembly in Chennai today, wearing black shirts in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. The MLAs also carried placards in his support. pic.twitter.com/9ZCgtUT2V7 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

Meanwhile, opposition members attended a meeting called by the Leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber earlier in the day and deliberated on a joint strategy in the House.

The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Trinamool Congress MPs also participated in the meeting which came as a huge development following Rahul Gandhi's suspension as MP from Lok Sabha.

Delhi | Congress MPs meeting at the CPP office in Parliament. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and others present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/7BgPtqIUQc — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

LS & RS adjourned

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MPs moved an adjournment notice against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, while in the Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs moved a suspension of business notice in the Hindenburg issue and misuse of inquiry agencies against political leaders.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha which said: "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi.

"The disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the House was a hasty and erroneous decision and not in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution of India.

"Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament.

"Article 103(1) provides that the decision as to the disqualification of members lies with the President of India. Further, Article 103(2) lays down that a decision on disqualification by the President must be preceded by mandatory consultation with the Election Commission of India."

