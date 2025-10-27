 CJI BR Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor
Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Monday recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor. Justice Kant is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Justice Surya Kant (File Image) | X

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Monday recommended Justice Surya Kant as his successor. Justice Kant is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court.

Notably, CJI Gavai is retiring on November 23. After the Centre issues a notification, Justice Kant will become India's 53rd CJI.

On May 14 this year, CJI Gavai assumed charge as the Chief Justice of India. Notably, Gavai is the second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, following Justice K. G. Balakrishnan, who served between 2007 and 2010.

About Justice Surya Kant:

Justice Kant was born on February 10, 1962, in Haryana's Hisar. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in Law in 1984 from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and then started practicing Law at Hisar's District Court.

In 1985, he shifted to Chandigarh to practice in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He is specialised in Constitutional, Service and Civil matters. On July 7, 2000, he became the youngest Advocate General of Haryana.

In January 2004, Justice Kant was elevated as a permanent Judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He also assumed charge of of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on October 5, 2018.

Madhya Pradesh: Digital District And Sessions Court, Jabalpur Inaugurated By Justice Surya Kant
article-image

On 9 May 2019, the Supreme Court collegium headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi recommended his elevation to the Supreme Court. On 24 May 2019, Justice Kant took oath as a judge of the apex court.

He will retire on February 9, 2027.

