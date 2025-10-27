 Ahmedabad: Viral Video From Sola Civil Hospital Shows Female Doctor Slapping Patient's Father, Refusing Treatment For Child
The incident from Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital, captured on camera, went viral on social media, with users demanding the doctor’s suspension and a formal inquiry into the matter.

AditiUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad: A viral video from Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad drew backlash on social media after it featured a female doctor slapping a man, identified as Ashik Haribhai Chavda, and refusing to treat his daughter during a heated confrontation on October 26.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

Violent Confrontation Caught On Camera

In the footage, the doctor, dressed in a yellow kurta and wearing a stethoscope, can be seen engaging in a tense exchange with Chavda, who had brought his daughter for medical attention. The argument reportedly began after the man started recording the interaction on his phone.

Visibly agitated, the doctor demands that Chavda stop filming. “Put your mobile down,” she can be heard saying in the clip. When he questions why he should comply, she moves towards him, raises her hand, and slaps him. A security guard is seen nearby but does not intervene immediately.

The doctor then refuses to provide treatment, accusing Chavda of misbehaviour. “I will not listen to anyone because you are misbehaving with me,” she further says in the video.

Public Backlash

The video, which was first circulated on X (formerly Twitter), drew sharp reactions from users. Many condemned the doctor’s conduct, calling for her arrest and revocation of her medical licence. Several comments criticised what they described as a normalisation of violence against men, while a few users cautioned that the footage may not show the entire context of the altercation.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Sola Civil Hospital regarding the incident.

