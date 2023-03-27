 Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP; visuals surface

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP; visuals surface

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP; visuals surface |

The Indian Overseas Congress held a protest in London’s Parliament Square against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. The Centre’s move was called ‘undemocratic’, ‘unconstitutional’, and ‘unparliamentary’ by the Congress party members.

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case. The case was about his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" His sentencing in the defamation case was maximized so that he could be disqualified, according to Kamal Dhaliwal, the Indian Overseas Congress chief.

The Indian diaspora and the Congress believe that the move to disqualify Rahul Gandhi is undemocratic and unconstitutional. "Freedom of speech is being curbed in India. India is a democracy and Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to put his point in the parliament," said IOC Secretary Asra Anjum.

Protest against the Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi in London

About 60 people showed up for the protest organized by the Indian Overseas Congress in London. Resentment was expressed at the treatment meted out to Rahul Gandhi. Flowers were laid at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolic of the peaceful but forceful movement he ran and the family's association with it.

The Indian Overseas Congress has stated that more such protests would be organized on a larger scale if action against Rahul Gandhi escalated in India. The protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was just the beginning of a series of protests that might occur.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Cong leader's issue turns into blessing for party; brings disparate...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP;...

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP;...

North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles as US steps up military drills with the South

North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles as US steps up military drills with the South

Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister for urging halt to overhaul

Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister for urging halt to overhaul

Two men shot at a Gurudwara in California, cops say incident not related to hate crime; visuals...

Two men shot at a Gurudwara in California, cops say incident not related to hate crime; visuals...

After devastating tornadoes in Mississippi, officials fear more storms coming

After devastating tornadoes in Mississippi, officials fear more storms coming