Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Indian Overseas Congress protests against leader's removal as MP; visuals surface

The Indian Overseas Congress held a protest in London’s Parliament Square against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. The Centre’s move was called ‘undemocratic’, ‘unconstitutional’, and ‘unparliamentary’ by the Congress party members.

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

The Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case. The case was about his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" His sentencing in the defamation case was maximized so that he could be disqualified, according to Kamal Dhaliwal, the Indian Overseas Congress chief.

The Indian diaspora and the Congress believe that the move to disqualify Rahul Gandhi is undemocratic and unconstitutional. "Freedom of speech is being curbed in India. India is a democracy and Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to put his point in the parliament," said IOC Secretary Asra Anjum.

Protest against the Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi in London

About 60 people showed up for the protest organized by the Indian Overseas Congress in London. Resentment was expressed at the treatment meted out to Rahul Gandhi. Flowers were laid at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolic of the peaceful but forceful movement he ran and the family's association with it.

The Indian Overseas Congress has stated that more such protests would be organized on a larger scale if action against Rahul Gandhi escalated in India. The protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was just the beginning of a series of protests that might occur.