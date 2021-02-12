Rahul Gandhi rips into defence minister Rajnath Singh's statement on disengagement with China



When a correspondent pointed out that there is a "give and take" in such deals, Rahul flared up: "Give is clear. Gave area from Finger-3 to Finger-4. Give is clear that the Chinese are sitting in Depsong, Gogra and Hot Springs. But you tell me, where is the take? Why are you silent? The reason is clear. Our Prime Minister could not stand up against China."

He said: "The Prime Minister is betraying the sacrifice of our Army and nobody in India should be allowed to do so, nobody in the rest of the world should be allowed to do so....I think, people of India should be enraged about this. I am surprised that the Press is behaving in this manner, this is absolutely absurd. I mean, you have a responsibility to raise these things.’’

Asked whom will he trust if he can’t trust the defence minister's statement in Parliament, Rahul shot back: "I have trust in the Indian Army, in the Indian Air Force, in the Indian Navy.’’

RAHUL’S POSERS





-- Mystifying silence on withdrawal from dominant position in Kailash range, where Chinese are at a disadvantage;





-- India has always maintained control of Finger 4; why are troops now going to be stationed at Finger 3;

-- No mention of Depsang Plains; MoD describes it as an "outstanding problem."

-- No time frame for Chinese to vacate territory 18 km inside LAC up to Y-junction in Depsang Plains;





-- No word on "Gogra and Hot Springs," again described by MoD as "outstanding problems."

Also, why is the Ministry mum "on the unpardonable sin committed by a sitting Minister, Gen (retd) V.K. Singh, by unjustifiably painting India as the aggressor?

"Why has the PM not sacked Singh? Is it because the statement made him is at the behest of the Government? And, if so, for what reason?" the Congress leader asked.