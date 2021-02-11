'Between rock and hard place': Oppn irked as Rajnath Singh reveals about 'disengagement' agreement with China

Indo-China relations have been strained for nearly a year now, following clashes at the border along Ladakh. Representatives of the two nations have since held multiple rounds of talks to restore normalcy at the borders. As as the conflict stretched on, Opposition leaders had been vocal criticism of how the BJP-led government had been handling the situation.

Now, there has been a new development to the situation, that has once against sent Opposition parties into a furore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement. According to the details shared, the agreement pertains to the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, and mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

But even as members of the NDA cheered, ruckus ensued in the Upper House of the Parliament. While many Opposition leaders had demanded a debate on Singh's statements on the situation, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had refused to allow questions.

"No status quo ante = No peace and tranquility. Why is GOI insulting the sacrifice of our jawans and letting go of our territory?" tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hours after Singh's speech.

