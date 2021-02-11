'India has not conceded anything': Top quotes from Rajnath Singh on disengagement in Pangong lake areas

New Delhi: India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Singh's statement in Rajya Sabha came a day after the Chinese defence ministry said in Beijing that Indian and Chinese troops started "synchronised" disengagement at the south and north banks of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh for over nine months.

The Chinese defence ministry has said that the frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started "synchronised and organised" disengagement from Wednesday.

In his statement in Rajya Sabha, Singh said both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner in these areas.