Rahul Gandhi Leaves For 2-Day Visit To Violence Hit Manipur (WATCH)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (June 29) left for his visit to violence hit Manipur. The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur from June 29-30. Rahul Gandhi will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organisations during his two-day visit to the state from Thursday, a party source was quoted by news agency PTI.
Manipur hit by violence since May 3
Violence broke out in Manipur after a rally on May 3 which spiralled into an ethnic conflict between the Meitei community and Kuki community. This is the first visit by Rahul Gandhi to Manipur since conflict broke out in the state.
Rahul Gandhi to interact with displaced persons
"After reaching Imphal, Gandhi is scheduled to head to Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps. He will then go to Moirang in Bishnupur district and interact with displaced persons," a senior Congress leader said on Wednesday.
Home Minister Amit Shah's visit and all party meeting
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited Manipur this month and held a detailed press conference too. However, violence continued in Manipur even after Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. Houses of at least two BJP leaders were torched and violence and intimidation has carried on in the state in one form or another.
Home Minister Amit Shah recently also held an all party meeting on Manipur and had a meeting with Manipur CM N Biren Singh as well. So far, over 131 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced due to the conflict in the state.
