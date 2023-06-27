PM Modi Should Sack CM Biren Singh: Mallikarjun Kharge On Manipur Violence

Mallikarjun Kharge | Twitter

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ethnic violence raging through Manipur. Kharge, on Monday, said that PM Modi should first sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state. He further stated that no amount "propoganda" of the BJP-led government can cover up its "abject failure" in handling Manipur violence situation.

"There is news that finally the Home Minister has spoken to Prime Minister Modi on Manipur. For the last 55 days Modi ji did not say a word on Manipur. The whole country is waiting to hear his 'Manipur Ki Baat'," he wrote in his tweet.

Suggestions To Restore Peace

In his tweet, Kharge further suggested several steps to restore peace in the violence struck state. He said that the government should talk to all parties and find a common ground over resolution of the issue.

He suggested, "If Modi ji really thinks anything about Manipur then first of all sack your CM. Seize weapons stolen from extremist organizations and anti-social elements. Start talks with all the parties and find a common political path."

"End the blockade with the help of security forces. Ensure availability of essential commodities by opening and keeping national highways safe. A package of relief, rehabilitation and livelihood for the affected people should be prepared without delay. The announced relief package is inadequate," he further wrote.

Jairam Ramesh meets members of Manipur Tribals' Forum

Congress general secretary concurrently met the members of Manipur Tribals' Forum and discussed with them the situation in their home state and a memorandum was handed over to him.

Manipur Violence

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in early May after a High Court order which directed the state government to consider Meiteis demand to be granted Shceduled Tribe status. Kuki community had been opposing the same and took a protest march. By the march ended, violent clashes had broken out between the two communities. Over a 100 people have since then lost their lives.